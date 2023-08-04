US Man Puts Up A Damaged Wall For Sale At Rs 41 Lakh, Know The Reason

We see various bizarre news stories go viral on the internet every day. Recently, one such news that has garnered attention is about an American man who wants to sell a broken wall at a high price of Rs 41 lakh. According to a report in the Washington Post, this wall is located in the Georgetown area of Washington, USA. The price of an average property here is not less than Rs 13 crore; it is shocking to sell a place there for only 50,000 dollars, that is Rs 41 lakh. The Wall was put up for sale by Keller Williams Capital Properties.

An old corner house and the place near it have been inserted as photos of the property. When people saw that ad – that amid bungalows sold for crores, the price of a property is only 41 lakhs – many showed interest in it. When they reached there, their hopes were dashed because this listing is not for the house but for a small, broken wall standing next to it.

According to reports, the condition of the wall was poor due to dampness. This has occurred due to the negligence of the owner named Allen residing in the adjacent house. In 2020, when the dampness started affecting Allen’s house, he called an engineer to check. The engineer suggested that this is happening due to the damaged wall and that it needs to be fixed immediately. Allen did not take any action and kept it like that.

Seeing the condition, the neighbouring house’s owner offered to buy the wall from Allen, for which he wanted to pay 600 dollars. Allen refused and put it up for sale in the property, listing it for 50,000 dollars. The current situation is that the neighbouring house’s owner has changed his mind. He does not want to buy and repair it by spending so much money, and thus, till now no one has bought it.