US Man Slapped With Rs 15 Crore Fine For Illegally Cutting Down 32 Trees

John Linson, the borough forester in Kinnelon, New Jersey, has fined homeowner Grant Haber for unlawfully cutting down 32 trees from his neighbour’s property without a permit. The violation carries a minimum cost of $32,000, and the incident has garnered significant attention on social media. Linson confirmed the fines and mentioned that Haber could face penalties of up to $1,000 per tree. Kinnelon is located about 30 miles west of New York City.

Regarding a Twitter thread started by Sam Glickman, who claimed to be a friend of Linson’s, the forester has chosen not to comment. The thread suggested that the expenses associated with rectifying the damage caused by the tree removal could be considerably higher. According to the thread, the estimated cost of replanting the trees could reach $1.5 million. Additionally, the borough is imposing fines not only on Grant Haber, the property owner but also on the two contractors hired by him for the tree cutting. These fines may result in additional penalties of up to $400,000 (approximately Rs 15 crore).

Reports indicate that Sam Glickman redirected inquiries to John Linson. Linson opted not to comment on the estimate provided in the Twitter thread, except to note that it was “slightly exaggerated." Linson did confirm that 32 trees were indeed removed without a permit.

Grant Haber, the property owner, was expected to attend a preliminary hearing via Zoom in Kinnelon municipal court on Tuesday. His defence attorney, Matthew Mueller, requested additional time to review the evidence in the case. Consequently, the hearing has been rescheduled for July 18.

Across the globe, various laws, rules, and regulations exist to safeguard trees and promote their preservation. In India, the Indian Forest Act of 1927 was specifically enacted for the management and conservation of forest areas. Under this act, individuals who cut down trees without obtaining permission from the forest department may face punishment, including a fine of Rs. 10,000 or up to three months of imprisonment. Such measures aim to ensure sustainable management and protection of forests and their valuable ecosystems.