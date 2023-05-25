US Man, Who Won Rs 82 lakh In Lottery, To Build Schools In Africa

A US resident won around Rs 82 lakh in a lottery, and he is not planning to spend the winnings on his personal needs. Instead, he wants to build schools for the children of his village. A man named Souleymane Sana, an African-American, recently won $100,000, approximately Rs 82.7 lakh in the lottery. When he was asked what he would do with this money, Sana said that he planned to invest all the money in his village. “There are no good schools for the children. I will spend all the money to build a school for them," he added.

The official Twitter handle of NC Education Lottery shared a video regarding the same and wrote, “For Souleymane Sana, a #NewBern resident and native of #Mali, a $100,000 Millionaire Maker scratch-off win will give him the chance to help schoolchildren from his hometown! Check out the video of Sana telling his story."

For Souleymane Sana, a #NewBern resident and native of #Mali, a $100,000 Millionaire Maker scratch-off win will give him the chance to help schoolchildren from his hometown! Check out the video of Sana telling his story. #NCLottery https://t.co/KY4lKvBLkH pic.twitter.com/0nTprUxuK9— NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) May 19, 2023

“I’ve been doing my best to help build more classrooms for children in Mali," Souleymane said. “This time also I want to spend all the money there. This will make me very happy. I have formed a non-profit organisation to help the poor people in my country. This was my dream. And that was the reason I bought the lottery ticket. I was hopeful that the children would be blessed and that I would be able to do something for them," he further said. “They don’t even have a desk to sit on… they have to walk miles and miles to come," Souleymane added.

According to information provided by the North Carolina Lottery, the 39-year-old dance trainer bought the lottery ticket from Neus Shop & Fuel on West New Bern Road in Kingston. After deducting taxes, he took home about $71,259 (Rs 58.94 lakh).

“If you talk about culture and you talk about education, they both go together. Some of the money is being used to build a dance centre there," Souleymane said.