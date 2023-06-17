US Man Wins Rs 41 Lakh In Lottery And His Winning Strategy Is...

A man from the United States achieved an astounding feat by winning $50,000 (approximately Rs 41 Lakh) in a lottery draw. What makes his win even more remarkable is the fact that he accomplished it using the exact set of numbers he has been playing for almost a decade in the Bonus Match 5 drawings.

“I play the same numbers all the time; I’ve been doing so for years," the player said. As per United Press International, the man recently shared his intriguing lottery experience with Maryland Lottery officials.

The individual disclosed purchasing a $4 ticket containing six lines of numbers for the May 28 Bonus Match 5 drawing. He bought the ticket at Modern Liquors, located on Iverson Street in Temple Hills.

Among the set of numbers printed on the purchased ticket, one line stood out in particular: 5-6-8-23-30. Remarkably, these exact numbers emerged as the winning combination in the draw, securing the man a substantial prize of $50,000 (approximately Rs 41 Lakh).

Interestingly, another set of numbers on the ticket earned him an extra $15 (approximately Rs 1300) in winnings. Revealing what he plans to do with the winning amount, the man shared that a portion of the sum would be sent in settling outstanding bills. The remaining amount, he stated, would be set aside and will be added to his savings.

In another incident, a 22-year-old salesman from Maryland shared his lottery experience and mentioned that he and his wife visited a nearby convenience store to purchase gas and with some spare cash, they decided to spend $30 (Rs 2500) on lottery tickets. Returning home, the couple scratched off the tickets and created two piles, one for the winning tickets and the other consisting of non-winners.

During the process, the man noticed an isolated $5 (Rs 410) Gold X20 scratch-off ticket. Although the ticket had already been scratched off, it didn’t fall into either of the piles. Initially assuming it had no value, he considered discarding it. However, something prompted him to give it a second glance. Little did he know that this simple act would soon turn his life around.

The ticket turned out to be worth $50,000. The couple plans to use the newfound fortune to purchase their dream home.