US Policeman's Surprise Gift To This Georgia Boy Is The Sweetest Video On Internet Today
2-MIN READ

US Policeman's Surprise Gift To This Georgia Boy Is The Sweetest Video On Internet Today

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 11:03 IST

Delhi, India

The boy hugs the policeman as a gesture to say thank you.

The boy hugs the policeman as a gesture to say thank you.

In the video, the policeman and the boy are seen standing at the back of a car, when the former opens the tailgate of the car's trunk and the boy is surprised.

We all save penny by penny from our pocket money or salary to buy that one thing for which we wait for months or even years. It could be a car, house, phone, dress or even a gaming station. Recently a heartwarming video, making rounds on the internet, shows a policeman in the US surprising a little boy with an unexpected gift.

In the video, the policeman and the boy are seen standing at the back of a car, when the former opens the tailgate of the car’s trunk and the boy is surprised. To his disbelief, it is a brand new PS5. He then hugs the policeman as a gesture to say thank you.

According to the US Today, the Georgia boy in Atlanta’s suburb was going door-to-door to help with gardening. Some residents who got scared reported the incident to the police intending to take him away. Officer Colleran of the Hapeville Police Department arrived to talk with the boy. During the conversation, the boy explained that he was looking for a job so that he can save enough to buy a PS5. The policeman who was a big gaming fan himself raised money for the gaming device and help the boy.

The micro-blogging site users are impressed with the gesture by the officer for the little boy. One of them said, “That’s a good cop right there! That’s what we need, more compassionate police officers."

Another person commented, “As a gamer myself and supporter of law enforcement, this was such a treat. The young man’s reaction is what seals it."

But the majority of Twitter users raised concerns about neighbours calling the police when the boy asked for a job. “Cool story…But doesn’t change the actual issue of people calling the cops on a boy trying legally hustle up some money," commented a user.

The video has received more than 14 million views since it was uploaded.

first published:August 04, 2023, 11:03 IST
last updated:August 04, 2023, 11:03 IST