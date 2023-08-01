CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » US President Joe Biden's Shirtless Beach Pictures Are The Talk Of The Town
2-MIN READ

US President Joe Biden's Shirtless Beach Pictures Are The Talk Of The Town

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 16:48 IST

Delhi, India

The US President took time out to relax at his beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The photos feature Joe Biden in a relaxed and casual look, sporting blue shorts, blue tennis shoes paired with a backwards baseball cap and stylish sunglasses.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are taking some well-deserved time off at their beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware. The couple arrived here on July 28 and were seen enjoying a leisurely day at the beach on Sunday. While at the beach, an unexpected encounter took place when The Messenger reporter Eric Geller happened to be at the same location. Geller snapped pictures of the POTUS shirtless and immediately shared them on Twitter. The candid shots showed Biden in a relaxed and casual look, sporting blue shorts, blue tennis shoes paired with a backwards baseball cap and stylish sunglasses.

Sharing the pictures, the journalist wrote, “President Biden is enjoying a gorgeous beach day here in Rehoboth.”

“I’m pretty sure some pleasure boat got a talking-to from the Coast Guard for getting a little too close,” he wrote sharing more snapshots from the beach.

President Joe Biden’s candid beach pictures shared on July 31 quickly went viral and crossed over 4 lakh views.

One user praised his physique and labelled it as “The ideal male body."

Another user found it relatable that Joe Biden was using his phone on the beach.

A twitter user described the pictures as “Weird but beautiful."

A user commented, “He’s living my dream.”

Another felt jealous seeing Secret Service agents, who get to spend their days on the beach.

In a conversation with Politico, Eric Geller revealed that when he saw online that the President was there, he decided to check out the scene. Geller mentioned that beachgoers weren’t allowed near Joe and Jill Biden.

However, he observed that the beach along the waterline was completely open, allowing the President and First Lady to enjoy their time off with enough privacy and freedom.

While the area around them was kept clear of other beachgoers, people were still allowed to pass through the area as long as they stayed near the surf. Eric mentioned that he was standing approximately 30 feet away at one point and he took out his cell phone and used the zoom feature to get a closer look at the President and captured his pictures.

first published:August 01, 2023, 16:48 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 16:48 IST