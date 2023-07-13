US Relationship Coach Urges Men With Low Salaries To Avoid Dating

A relationship coach’s advice recently courted controversy. Karla Elia, a 23-year-old relationship coach, recently shared some dating advice. She suggests women should be mindful when dating men who may not support their desired lifestyle, financially. Karla said that men with lower incomes should not think about pursuing romance. While her viewpoint may be controversial, she reasoned it saying that this is a fundamental expectation in any relationship. Karla informed me that many clients encounter challenges in finding their perfect partner, primarily due to their mindset. She highlighted the significance of seeking a man who possesses a provider mindset - someone who prioritises providing their partner with the utmost care and consideration.

Karla stated that there isn’t a specific salary requirement for men in a relationship, but they must earn enough to contribute to their partner’s needs. Hailing from California, USA, Karla suggests that women often hesitate to communicate their standards, but she encourages them to do so openly. “To find these men, you have to step into the energy of I am worthy, I am healing, and I am not making decisions from a place of insecurity,” she said, adding: “We should not seek equal treatment to men, but rather embrace our unique identity as women. We are special and deserve precious treatment."

“A man needs to understand he has to be in a financial place to invest in a woman. We are investments. I know I can afford my lifestyle and if someone can’t afford to add value to that, I would say thank you, next,” she further added.

Karla believes that the primary reason women struggle to find “high-quality men" lies in their mindset. Karla shared that her husband Dustyn, who is currently transitioning careers after serving in a prominent position in the US Navy for six years, had no difficulties in financially supporting her due to their joint investments in the stock market.

She highlights the significance of embracing an abundance mindset rather than a scarcity mindset. The scarcity mindset arises from insecurity and the belief that suitable partners are fewer in number. An abundance mindset refers to dating while being aware of one’s worth and making decisions without the fear of rejection.

Karla makes a distinction between a provider man and a traditional man, who prefers his wife to be a homemaker. According to her, a provider is a man who strives for success in all aspects of life, while acknowledging and supporting his partner’s individual goals. She said: “A woman adds value to a man immediately - when a man has a good woman next to him”. Consequently, Karla advises men to prioritise financial stability first. She said that men who cannot afford it should wait until they achieve greater financial stability before pursuing a romantic relationship.