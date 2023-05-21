US Restaurant to Serve 'Gold Standard Burger' For Whopping ₹ 57,000, Here's Why

Are you a foodie? Do you like burgers? If yes, then how much are you willing to spend for one? Now, a brand new burger joint in the US is getting ready to launch soon. What comes in shocking is that it is claimed to be selling the priciest cheeseburger in Philadelphia. If reports are to be believed, the burger will cost you a whopping $700, which is Rs 57,987. Called ‘Drury Beer Garden’, the restaurant will reopen in Midtown Village with a new name, menu and specialty burger priced at $700.

Wondering what makes a single burger so expensive? As per a statement from the restaurant, the burger will include “[e]ight ounces of Japanese A5 ribeye wagyu, Wexford aged Irish Cheddar cheese, Italian Black Truffle, Italian Caviar, lobster meat flambéed with Louis XIII Cognac, Wildflour Bakery brioche bun topped with gold leaf and fries drizzled with 1500+MGO Manuka Honey."

Also, the owners mentioned that this burger will be served with a 1-ounce pour of Louis XIII cognac. For those who don’t know, this is a prestigious cognac that reportedly retails for nearly $5,000 a bottle.

The owner of the restaurant, Vasiliki Tsiouris-Bali, while speaking to NBC said, “Burgers are one of the most loved food items around the world. We are excited to provide our guests some amazing, creative and tasty options with our new menu concept."

She further mentioned that she had a lot of fun with her brother in curating this menu and is looking forward.

Meanwhile, earlier, a man in the United Kingdom bought a steak roll for himself from a British bakery chain. However, when the man paid for it, the restaurant deducted Rs 3 lakh from his card. He had ordered a saddle roll in a hurry. However, when he finished the roll and went to pay the bill, the restaurant charged him a staggering Rs 3 lakh, leaving him in utter shock.