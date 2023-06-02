US Students Try To Sell School For Rs 34 Lakh, Call It 'Half-working Jail'

You must have heard about the mischief of students in schools but have you ever heard about a few students trying to sell their school? A group of students from Maryland, US, did the same. Recently, a post shared on Twitter account @b3dubose is going viral. The reason for this is the mischief of some school students. The students went ahead to try to sell their school by putting an advertisement on the real estate website, Zillow.

The students at Meade High School in Maryland wrote that the school is a “good but half-working jail". The advertisement added that there is a drainage problem in 15 bathrooms in the school. It has a good kitchen and a dining room with a private basketball court, it read. “Your neighbours are rodents and insects that will make you squeal," the ad said. The children then said that the cost of the school is $42,069 (more than Rs 34 lakh).

The post went viral and social media users have been commenting on the same. One said that it was a very clever post and liked its humour and creativity a lot. Another said that the cost of the school should be reduced further. While sharing the link, a third user commented that in the past also, students have done such a joke in some other schools. One went further and jokingly asked if besides the school, would there be free students and teachers as well.

Apart from the social media users, Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesperson too found the listing hilarious. He said, “This is incredibly creative advertising, but we are stunned that the listers so vastly underestimated the value of this prime real estate with amazing amenities."

Earlier, during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, a few students from Maryland put their Broadneck High School in Annapolis up for sale.