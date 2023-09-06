US Teen Dies After Eating One Of World's Spiciest Chips For Viral Social Media Challenge

A tragic incident unfolded in Massachusetts, United States as a 14-year-old boy named Harris Wolobah lost his life after attempting a viral social media trend, as reported by his family. The fatal event occurred last Friday, shortly after Harris participated in the " One Chip Challenge," a viral trend that requires people to consume what is claimed to be one of the world’s spiciest tortilla chips. During the challenge, participants have to record themselves enduring the heat without consuming any relief, such as water or other food items.

The teenager’s mother, Lois, told NBC 10 Boston that Harris consumed an extremely spicy Paqui chip while at school, which led to stomach discomfort. Concerned about his condition, his family immediately brought him home. Initially, he began to feel better, but tragically, lost consciousness moments before he was about to leave for his basketball practice.

Harris was rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals declared him dead. At this point, the precise cause of his untimely demise remains unconfirmed, and the results of the autopsy are awaited.

Harris’ mother suggests that her son’s death may be linked to complications arising from the consumption of the spicy snack. The chip manufacturer, Paqui, has taken measures to caution the public about potential health risks associated with their product. They have prominently displayed a warning on their website, emphasising that the chip should only be consumed by adults. Furthermore, Paqui advises individuals to seek medical attention if they experience difficulties breathing, fainting spells, or persistent nausea after consuming the chip.

The school where Harris attended paid tribute to the young teenager, who had a strong passion for basketball. Worcester Public Schools superintendent Rachel Monarrez expressed her condolences to SkyNews, saying, “It is with a heavy heart I share that we lost a rising star, Harris Wolobah. As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him."

One of Harris’s basketball coaches, Douglas Hill, said that he was shocked to hear about the news of the demise of his star player. “The first thing was shock, like when they said the name, I had to literally ask a hundred times, like if this was him. In a million years, you never would’ve imagined any kid nevertheless Harris, so it was definitely difficult," he said.