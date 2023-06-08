US Transwoman Diva Invests Heavily In Body That Resonates With Her Identity

In a world where the LGBTQ+ community still faces marginalisation and discrimination, it may seem somewhat playful to dedicate just one month to celebrate their achievements, as love knows no boundaries or time restrictions. Nonetheless, if we must honour the resilience and progress of this community, here is a special story for Pride month that you won’t want to miss.

Meet 55-year-old transgender, Amanda Lepore from America who has become a social media sensation these days. Amanda’s body was so expensively transformed from male to female that it is regarded as the most expensive in the world. A few years back, Amanda also published a book about her body.

Amanda, who is well-known for her brash display of plastic surgery, was photographed by David LaChapelle while slumped over a gurney receiving a silicone injection. Jason Wu, the fashion designer, made a doll in her Jessica Rabbit-meets-Jocelyn-Wildenstein appearance. Renowned watch company Swatch even released a clock with Lepore’s face and blowfish red lips on the dial.

She was born as a guy and grew up in New Jersey, USA. She began taking hormones at the age of 15, due to which masculine things ended inside her and she became a woman.

Marilyn Monroe, America’s famed actress, was a favourite of hers. She desired to have the same appearance as her and she worked really hard to achieve this. To get a slimmer body, she got it broken from the waist down to the bone. According to a report on the New York Post website, published in the year 2000, she had spent $2000 i.e. INR 1.6 lakh years ago on hairline lowering and eyebrow lifting. This surgery was done in Mexico. Apart from this, she had double eyelid surgery in New York in 2017 spending INR 7 lakh.

Between 1986 and 1988, she had 12 cheekbone augmentation surgeries worth INR 16,000 each, for a total cost of roughly INR 2 lakh. She also had lip augmentation in the middle of the same year, spending INR 4.5 lakhs on augmentation and INR 1.2 lakhs on lowering the lower lip, which had grown too much. Following this, she underwent many mammoplasty procedures to enlarge the size of her breasts, for which she paid more than INR 4 lakhs.

Her most risky procedure was to modify the form of a rib. This operation was not available in the United States in the year 2000, therefore she travelled to Mexico for it. Her lower rib was shattered and moved back during this procedure, causing her waist to seem skinny. At the time, she had paid INR 1.2 lakhs for the surgery. She also had sex determination surgery in 1985, for which he had paid more than INR 8 lakhs at the time. All this money was given by her future father-in-law who was happy that his son would get a good girl like Amanda. Aside from that, she takes hormone therapy every month, which costs 45 thousand rupees per month. She has been taking this medication since she was 15 years old. According to this, she has reportedly spent crores of rupees on her body.

Not to mention the advertisements for Mac Cosmetics and Armani Jeans or the dance single she made with producer Larry Tee. For those who still can’t get enough of this silicone-enhanced creation, there is also “Doll Parts,” a memoir disguised as a coffee-table book that Lepore released this spring (with her ghostwriter, Thomas Flannery Jr.) and features many of Lepore’s most iconic images with collaborators such as LaChapelle, Marco Ovando, Pierre et Gilles and Roxanne Lowit.