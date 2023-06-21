US Woman Ditches Big House For Simpler Life In Small Home

In a world where spacious and opulent homes are often sought after, a woman in the United States has taken a different path. Opting to prioritise financial freedom over lavish living, she made the courageous decision to downsize from her large house to a small dwelling.

By embracing a minimalist lifestyle, she aimed to significantly reduce her expenses and embrace a simpler way of life. This article delves into her inspiring story, shedding light on the motivations behind her choice and the benefits she has discovered in her pursuit of a more frugal and fulfilling existence.

Kari Cooper, a resident of New Jersey, decided to leave behind her spacious 850 square feet house and embrace the simplicity of a tiny home. The soaring cost of living and rent prompted her to make this life-changing decision, aiming to alleviate the financial strain on her family.

By downsizing to a smaller house, Kari only kept the essentials that could fit within its confines. Additionally, she discovered a love for spending time in her portable turn, a tent-like structure that she carries in her car and sets up wherever she finds suitable. She has even spent weeks living off-grid in this unique shelter. Inspired by her own experience, Kari encourages others to consider shifting to tinier houses. Some individuals opt for houses on wheels, which provide greater mobility.

While a tiny house on the ground serves as a permanent dwelling that appreciates over time, a house on wheels offers more freedom. Both types of homes have different tax implications, with permanent dwellings subject to house tax and mobile houses only requiring payment for the rented land they occupy.

Kari elaborates, “The rent in New Jersey is currently around USD 1300 (approximately INR 1 lakh)." However, living in a tiny house means one only needs to pay a fraction of that cost, typically around USD 500 (approximately INR 41,000) as land rent on someone’s farm or park. This translates to savings of approximately USD 800 (around INR 65,000). She states, “We occupy so little space. We’re not very taxing."

Kari personally prefers her house on wheels. Initially, sceptics doubted the feasibility of having amenities like a bathtub or a ground-floor bedroom in a tiny house. However, with advancements in technology, such features are now possible as well.