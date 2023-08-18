US Woman Hears Strange Noises In Her House And Then Discovers Shocking Truth

A house is a place where a person must feel safe and comfortable. What if you find out your home is not safe? Something similar happened with a woman, who started hearing some strange sounds from her house. According to a report by The Mirror, the incident took place in California, USA. A woman named Ashly Guardino could not sleep peacefully at night, since she was hearing some strange noises in her house. At first, she thought that the sound must be coming from the ceiling, but when she discovered the truth, she was shocked. Ashly shared a TickTock video, in which she stated that a total stranger was secretly living on the floorboard underneath her home for months. In the video, she stated, “I’m standing at the front door and I’m, like, peeking out and I see the grass moving, an arm comes out of the hole and is feeling around.” Ashly Guardino has shot a TikTok video of the whole incident and has told how she discovered it. Her clip has been viewed by 60 million people.

Ashly said that she had been hearing these voices for a few weeks. Then one day while she was standing at the door of the house, she saw that the grass in her lawn was moving. She spotted a human-like hand. At first, she was scared, then she saw that someone had slipped and entered through the big hole near her door. Then she called the police.

The guy who had entered her house was asked to leave when Ashley called the police. He managed to somehow crawl up the hole and later it was learned that he had previously spent months hiding under the woman’s home. Ashly was hearing his voice all this time. The woman has been unable to sleep peacefully, ever since the police hauled the man away. Some users commented that after reading it, they are unable to feel safe at their homes too.