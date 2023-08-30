Woman Loses Leg After Contracting Flesh-eating Bacteria From Seawater

A slew of mysteries is still hidden underneath ocean water. Apart from the visible creatures, there are some deadly bacteria and algae that can turn out to be life-threatening even in the matter of a brief contract. While enjoying a vacation on a beach in the Bahamas, a woman from Atlanta contracted something that led to losing one of her legs. It was reportedly a flesh-eating bacteria that gradually damaged her muscles and internal organs. The victim, Jennifer Barlow, had to spend as many as five months at the hospital. She shared the “near-death experience” through a long note on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Barlow (@thisisjenniferbarlow)

It all started when Barlow exposed a small cut on her right leg to the seawater during her trip to the Bahamas. Following the event, the injury started to become worse with time. “It was so swollen, at least three times the size of my left knee, Barlow revealed during an interaction with Today. She immediately sought medical attention in an effort to know the actual reason behind the intolerable pain. In their first thought, the doctors predicted it was just a sprain, which could be cured only with medication.

A few days later, Barlow suddenly collapsed on the floor of her kitchen. Her younger brother discovered the US Army veteran in that condition and rushed her to a nearby hospital. She was taken to the emergency room where paramedics diagnosed her with septic shock, reported New York Post. The situation got out of hand as Barlow went into a coma where she spent two weeks. She required machinery support to continue breathing. The bacteria also began to cause harm to her kidney and liver.

According to Dr. Jonathan Pollock, the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Centre, he was not sure if Barlow would manage to come out of the condition. “Her life was in grave danger,” he recalled. During her 10-day period in a coma, Barlow had to undergo 12 surgeries to wash out the dead tissue from her right thigh. Doctors were able to save her life but her wounded leg needed to be amputated.

Barlow encountered necrotizing fasciitis, sometimes regarded as a “flesh-eating disease.” It is a rare bacterial infection that is thought to be predominantly brought on by group A strep. As per data shared by Connecticut health officials, at least three people have so far died in the US after contracting this flesh-eating bacteria, which can enter the bloodstream through seafood.