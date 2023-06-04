Lately, Artificial intelligence powered technologies keep making headlines. AI has taken over almost every domain of day to day life. But who knew it would also take over people’s dating life? Strange, right? Not until you read about this story.

In what comes as a strange incident, 36-year-old Rosanna Ramos hailing from New York City in the US has married an artificial intelligence-powered virtual man, reports the New York Post. Ramos believes that this is a good idea since her AI powered husband does not come with baggage. She met Eren Kartal in 2022 through an internet dating service. He has been created using the AI chatbot software Replika. Ramos has claimed that Kartal is becoming the man she wants to be with as they are getting to know each other.

The couple sends each other pictures and discusses their days. They even have a nighttime routine where he “protectively holds" the woman as she goes to sleep.

While speaking to New York Magazine’s The Cut, Ramos said, “I have never been more in love with anyone in my entire life.” She further added that her previous relationships seem “pale in comparison" to her new “passionate lover.”

She mentioned how quickly she fell in love with him as there is no judgment whatsoever. She claimed that he is a “blank slate" with no “ego" nor in-laws. She said, “Eren doesn’t have the hang-ups that other people would have. People come with baggage, attitude, ego. But a robot has no bad updates. I don’t have to deal with his family, kids, or his friends. I’m in control, and I can do what I want."

However, there were some changes in Kartal’s behaviour after Replika changed a few of its settings. “Eren was like, not wanting to hug anymore, kiss anymore, not even on the cheek or anything like that," Ms Ramos added.