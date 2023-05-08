US Woman Moves Into New Home, Spots Multiple Snakes In Crevices

Amber Hall, 42, recently bought a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Colorado and was excited to move there with her family. She had been planning to buy a bigger house for a long time and was saving for it as she had two children and two dogs. However, as soon as she moved in, one of her dogs discovered a terrifying snake roaming around the house.

Amber told Denver 7, “I was trying to unpack, and my dog crouched down and he started walking over here really slow. I came over to see what he was looking at, thinking it was like a spider or something, and there were two little holes right here and I saw snakes slither up the wall. So, I panicked.” The snake was hiding near a door along the back wall of her garage that leads to the yard.

To her surprise, there was not one, but multiple snakes coiled up right next to the door in a crevice in the wall. Hall moved her hand above them on the wall and felt a warmth that led her to believe that more snakes were hiding.

In about 10 days, more than 10 snakes appeared in her new home. She said that the snakes were “shockingly big” and informed that her research revealed the reptiles to be some kind of garter snake. But people find it hard to believe that it is a garter as they haven’t seen one as big as the ones found in the house. Moreover, Hall is scared to unpack and settle in as she fears that there are snakes everywhere. She says that it is difficult to sleep and “if the sheet brushes your foot or something, you immediately rip the covers off or jump out of bed to make sure nothing’s in there.”

Hall even hired a snake wrangler who has been helping her remove the snakes unharmed. She said that none of the snakes have been injured or killed yet. However, the snake wrangler told her that based on the size of the snakes, he believes that they have been living in the house for more than two years.

