US Woman Promises Rs 4 Lakh Reward To The One Who Can Find Her A Husband

A US woman came up with a bizarre plan to find a suitable partner. Thirty-four-year-old Eve Tilley-Coulson, a lawyer residing in California, mentioned earlier that if her friends succeeded in finding her a husband, she would reward them with $5,000 (approximately Rs 4.16 lakh). Her friends could not find her a suitable match yet. Eve then decided to extend this offer to her fans on TikTok. She is now inviting her followers to search for an ideal partner for her, stating that if any of them succeeds in doing so, she will happily give them $5,000 as a token of appreciation. With a substantial following of over 1,00,000 fans, Eve has turned to her online community for assistance. In a heartfelt video that quickly went viral, she humbly asked her TikTok followers to help her find true love. Intriguingly, Eve clarified that the duration of the marriage would not be a significant factor, even stating that she would be open to the possibility of ending the marriage within 20 years. Nevertheless, she emphasised her commitment to fulfilling the promised reward to anyone who successfully introduces her to her future husband.

In her quest for a compatible partner, Eve has revealed specific qualities she seeks in her future husband. Age-wise, she prefers someone between 27 and 40 years old. Sports enthusiasts and excellent communicators hold a special appeal for her. In addition to a minimum height of six feet, Eve seeks intelligence and a good sense of humour in her potential spouse.

Her video went viral, as reported by the New York Post. Eve’s viral video has already amassed an impressive 5,56,000 views, sparking both curiosity and support from the online community. This is not the first time, she often posts videos and pictures, which creates a stir on social media. This time was no different.

Despite receiving over 25 offers, Eve is yet to go on any dates. Interestingly, most of the intermediaries who have expressed interest in her offer on social media have been women, although people from diverse backgrounds are excited about helping her find the perfect match.