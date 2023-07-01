US Woman Spends Thousands Every Year To Dye Her Dog, Internet Doesn't Approve

Animal lovers often go to insane heights to make sure their pets are well taken care of and look good. This obsession with grooming their pets can sometimes make them take unconventional steps, which may be frowned upon by the rest. A San Diego (USA) dog owner is being severely criticised by internet users on grounds of animal cruelty. The 42-year-old woman, named Angela Schoonover, has dyed her poodle different shades of blue and pink to match her pair of accessories. She also thinks it makes her poodle look prettier.

Her social media followers do not appear to share the same opinion. They believe this act borders on animal cruelty. Netizens have been severely criticising Angela online, calling her act crazy. She has been defending her stance and says her canine is very happy with the colours on its body. Angela spends thousands of rupees every year to get her dog’s fur dyed.

According to a report in The Mirror, Angela initially wanted her pet pooch Zoe to participate in a pet grooming contest and decided to give the poodle’s white fur a complete colour makeover. Zoe did not win the contest, but Angela decided to keep the look.

Angela believes all the hate she receives from people is from those who cannot see how happy Zoe is. “But when people meet her in person, they can see exactly how she embodies her look. It’s like I can read her mind - she just wants to be a colourful, magical unicorn”, she said to the portal.

She further claimed the products used on her pet are entirely vegan. “All of the dye I use is non-toxic and pet-friendly. It’s crucial to emphasise that it is exceedingly delicate; and that for Zoe, it feels like a continual massage,” she said, adding, “It’s more or less like dyeing fur with blueberry juice."