US Woman Tries To Feed A Fish With Her Hands, What Happens Next Is Shocking

There is no dearth of videos of people engaging in bizarre activities around the world. A video of a woman is now making rounds on social media for the same reason. She tried to feed a fish, but what happens next might send chills down to your spin.

The clip shared on Twitter opens with a woman lying down on a dock near a river. She shows the camera a hot dog in her hand and tells them to watch it. She then taps on the water with a hotdog and keeps the bait above the water. The next moment, a giant tarpon comes out of the water and swallows half of the woman’s hand. The fish kept pulling her hand, but it gave up and disappeared in the water. The woman slowly took out her hand from the fish’s mouth. Luckily, the woman was unharmed. By the end of the video, she was seen laughing in shock, while checking her hand. The incident happened in Florida, according to USA Today.

“OMG (Oh My God),” the tweet read.

Twitter users are amused to watch the video and have reacted to it. One of the users said, “Absolutely not Meg!!! Definitely will not see me doing that! I’m southern but not that southern.”

Another person added, “Went snorkeling and the trip organiser told me to take bananas with me so that it will attract the fishes to me. I said, No thanks. This was why. Jonah’s Bible story is real.”

One more user commented, “I would never be in these Florida waters. You don’t know if a freshwater shark or alligator is gonna pop out. Nope.”

The video has garnered more than 2.9 million views since it was uploaded.