US Woman Uses ChatGPT To Send Legal Letter To Landlord To Repair Appliances

Sometimes it’s a daunting task for some tenants to convince their landlords to repair equipment not working for months. A woman successfully employed the new artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, to compel her landlord to repair the appliances in her building. A New Yorker, Svetlana, who chose not to disclose her last name used the AI chatbot to write a scathing letter to her landlord, forcing them to repair the appliances in her building before accepting a rent hike.

The 28-year-old woman, speaking with South West News Service, claimed that she was informed of a 0.4 per cent rent increase just after she filed a request to decrease the rent because her washer and dryer hadn’t worked for over two years.

The hike in rent would bring her total monthly rent from $1,389 (Rs 1,14,168) to $1,395 (Rs 1,14,662).

Speaking with the media houses, Svetlana alleged, “It was the audacity to increase the rent, seemingly in retaliation after I filed a complaint and request for a rent decrease based on decreased building-wide services.”

On the other hand, it appeared that her landlord had attributed the rent spike to their previously not-in-service lift had been fixed since last year. Svetlana sent many emails to her landlord regarding the washer and dryer but all went unanswered.

Ultimately, she sought help from ChatGPT and asked the bot to pose as a housing lawyer so the wily resident could fire back with her most convincing legalese and object to the new rental agreement.

She also mentioned that it took a couple of tries for the AI bot to give her a perfect strong worded e-mail and definitely, the stars were on her side as it worked wonders. Both the washer and dryer were fixed the same month after she sent the heavy legally jargoned email.

“I never received an official response from my landlord,” she added. She shared that there was a signed poster in her building which stated that the laundry rooms were back in service.

She also mentioned that ChatGPT also added a line to the email which cited a specific section of the New York rent stabilization code. The code suggested that the proposed rent increase could be considered a “retaliatory” action against the renter.

Svetlana works as an executive assistant and has had some experience using the AI software because of her job, but looks forward to applying the AI chatbot again in her personal life. She intends to send a “scary legal letter” to her chain-smoking neighbours as the smoke seeps into her apartment and it has become overwhelming for her.

Read all the Latest News here