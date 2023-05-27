US Woman Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend Using Ex-boyfriend's Sperm

A woman revealed that she has welcomed a baby with her girlfriend using her ex-husband’s sperm. Linda Fruits hailing from Sunrise, Florida, US shared that she left her husband after eight years of marriage after undergoing a ‘sexual awakening’ and realising that she was a lesbian. The 33-year-old ended her marriage with Christopher Haerting, 36 in August 2021 after they both struggled with a “sexless” relationship since welcoming their second child in early 2020.

Linda revealed that she met her now girlfriend Maddy Gross in November 2021 and the two became inseparable their relationship quickly progressed.

According to Mirror, six months into the relationship, Maddy moved into the family home with Linda, Christopher and their two sons Elliot and Owen. When Maddy shared that she desired to have children, the couple asked Christopher if he would consider being their sperm donor to expand the family, and the trio decided to move forward together, with him being the child’s father and the sperm donor.

Speaking with a local media portal, Linda shared that her family is doing great and the boys are excited to welcome their baby brother Arlo who was born last week.

“I feel relieved that they are both safe and happy. We are trying to get in naps whenever and wherever possible, so Christopher is getting some alone time with the boys and taking them on the weekends to do fun things when we need a nap. We are taking it day by day to see what we all need at any given moment, and can call in grandma for backup as needed,” Linda said.

Linda and Christopher decided to live together and co-parent their children after they split in 2021.

Christopher shared that initially, it was difficult for them from time to time, but knew that their children are most important and being able to see them every day was more important than dividing their family and making things more complicated for themselves.

top videos

The 36-year-old man said that he did not agree to donate his sperm instantly and had a lot of questions from them that needed to be answered before he felt comfortable to say yes to the process.

“My biggest non-negotiable was that I wasn’t comfortable being just a donor. I wanted to be the father/co-parent and legally on the birth certificate,” he added.