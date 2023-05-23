US Woman Wins Lottery Worth Rs 284 Crore, Here's What She Plans To Do With That Money

Lerynne West, a resident of Iowa, USA, was about to retire from her job at an insurance company when she became one of the two winners of a lottery worth USD 688 million. However, she would only get half the amount — USD 343.9 million, roughly Rs 284 crore — as the other half would go to the other winner.

The lady had two options for receiving the money. The first was that the total amount of USD 343.9 million would be paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years. However, it also came with the condition that a federal withholding of 24 percent and a state withholding of 5 percent would be applied to each payment, reducing the overall amount.

The second option was that she would get a lump sum payment of USD 198.1 million before taxes, which would amount to USD 140.6 million after taxes. Reportedly, Lerynne chose the second option and decided to take home the entire amount.

It was found that Lerynne had discovered that she had won the lottery in an eventful and surprising manner. She revealed that it was her sister who had to send her the picture of the ticket, as she had left it in her truck. When she first entered the numbers on the Iowa lottery website, she found that nothing matched. Later, she found that she had entered the wrong date. After entering the right numbers, all the numbers appeared in red, which indicated that she had won.

Lerynne explains her plans to use lottery money to help her huge family. She revealed that her family includes her mother, seven brothers and sisters, three daughters, and six grandchildren. She has also decided to open a charitable foundation in the name of her late grandson, Callum.