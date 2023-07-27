Use Contact Lenses? This Woman's Story Will Make You Think Twice

Do you choose contact lenses over glasses? Then this TikTok doctor’s revelation might make you question your decision. In his short video online segment titled ‘New Fear Unlocked’, the man named GP Samuel detailed why you must never rely on contact lenses. According to LadBible, in the TikTok clip, he shared the story of the woman who had to get her eye removed owing to a severe infection. Hailing from Leicestershire, Marie Mason quickly developed a strange problem after wearing contact lenses. The doctor claimed she would often shower keeping her lenses on which became the root cause of the infection.

Upon inspection by an eye specialist, the woman was diagnosed with a severe contact lens-related infection. “They found that this was caused by a parasite that can be found in tap water that can go underneath your contact lens when you shower. That parasite is called acanthamoeba," he reportedly said. GP Samuel emphasized the problem wasn’t caused by a virus or bacteria, which meant that a typical antibiotic drop did not work effectively against it. Notably, the woman suffered for five years during which she underwent three corneal transplants but nothing came to fruition.

Eventually, she had to opt for a complete eye removal to get rid of the infection. The TikTok doctor suggested the chances of contracting acanthamoeba are extremely rare. The possibility is said to be one in 5000 people but he warned when the infection becomes severe it can lead to vision loss. In the segment, the doctor also ended up highlighting prevention techniques to minimize the risk of infection while wearing lenses. He strictly cautioned against sleeping, swimming, or showing up without removing them. “Always wash your hands before handling contact lenses, only use approved solutions, and change your lens case regularly," he continued.

In another segment titled ’10 things I will never do ever since I became a doctor’, GP Samuel said he will never choose to wear contact lenses. He believes most people do not know the severity of contact lens- an infection that can deprive an individual of maintaining normal vision.

According to the BBC, Marie Mason first began experiencing discomfort in her eye in 2015. She underwent three corneal procedures to treat the damage leading up to her eye removal in March 2020. She reportedly wears a false replacement ever since the surgery.