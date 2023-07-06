'Ustaad Peter Parker': Internet Thinks Hollywood Is Missing This Indian Spider Man

Are you a Spider-Man fan? Get ready for a mind-blowing surprise that will leave you speechless or maybe, in splits. A video doing rounds on the internet shows a professional tabla player Kiran Pal, dressed in a Spider-Man costume while playing his instrument. This blend of superhero charm and musical artistry has struck a chord with fans worldwide, earning Kiran Pal admiration for his talent and creativity. While some found this video hilarious, others left compliments on the post.

The caption along with the post read: “Spiderman returns. Playing a great Tirkit Kaidha in Teentaal.” The video has taken the internet by storm, amassing an astonishing 1 million views and counting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Pal (@amanpaltabla)

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “Ustad bade Peter khan sahab (Marvel’s gharana).”

“Peter Parker at Ambani’s house,” wrote another user.

A comment read, “Ustad Peter Hussain - Into the tablaverse.”

One more jokingly wrote, “Ye aadmi tabalchi banana chahata tha lekin family pressure ki wajah se Spiderman ban gaya. (This man wanted to become a table player, but due to family pressure, he became Spiderman).”

One scroll through Kiran Pal’s Instagram page reveals his exceptional tabla skills. His feed is full of videos showcasing his undeniable talent and passion for playing the instrument. However, it is the video featuring Kiran Pal dressed as Spider-Man that has undeniably stolen the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Pal (@amanpaltabla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INSTRUMENTAL•COVERS (@instrumentals.ig)

Earlier, adding their signature touch of pop culture references to address important issues, the Mumbai police took inspiration from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In a tweet, they shared a clip from the movie featuring a conversation between the villain Spot and a family of four riding on a single bike. Spot remarks, “That’s very dangerous." The officials cleverly used the scene to raise awareness about the risks of overcrowded travel.

Sharing the clip, Mumbai Police wrote, “No matter which multi-verse you are in, safety is always the canon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

The Mumbai police’s creative use of the clip received positive responses from the public.