Vada Pao to Bharli Vangi: US Ambassador Devours Maharashtrian Cuisine, Video Goes Viral

The US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, took social media by storm after he uploaded a video of himself trying all the Maharashtrian delicacies. It happened when Mr Garcetti visited Maharashtra Bhawan in Delhi to devour some very famous snacks. From vada pav, to bharli vangi, aam ras and puran poli, the ambassador tries it all. He started with Kokum ka sherbet and ended his meal by having sol kadhi and puran poli. “From the bustling streets of LA to the colorful lanes of Delhi, my love of great food continues. I’m at Maharashtra Bhawan, eager to explore the fascinating flavors of India," he mentioned in the caption.

The video has now gone viral as it shows the ambassador relishing some savouring Indian dishes. He can be seen enjoying every course of the meal with full pleasure. “So, my fourth course is going to be a nap," he says towards the end. Here is the viral video:

From the bustling streets of LA to the colorful lanes of Delhi, my love of great food continues. I'm at Maharashtra Bhawan, eager to explore the fascinating flavors of India. Join me on this journey as I sample the essence of India, one state at a time. Where should I go next?… pic.twitter.com/v0pywhG8DV— U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 13, 2023

Many people gave in their own suggestions. “Try heading to Bikaner House next. The restaurant there (called Chor Bizarre) serves a lovely Kashmiri tarami (tasting menu of sorts) among other things. Also, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab, Bihar & West Bengal have some incredible food to offer," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Do try Misal Paav when you come to Maharashtra followed by authentic Maharashtrian style fish curry, fish fry, sukka chicken, varan bhaat. Other Maharashtra specialities are Pithla Bhakri and Paav Bhaji."

“Ambassador you should try some street food pav bhaji, misal pav, bhel . Also try tambda/ pandhra rassa from Kolhapur and while visiting #Pune have the delicacies from @ChitaleBandhu," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, earlier, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, tweeted about trying a spicy snack from a roadside vendor in Mumbai. In the picture, Ellis is seen enjoying as he relishes the famous Bombay sandwich and chilli ice cream from the stall.