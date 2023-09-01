Vegetable Vendor's 'Desi Jugaad' for Accepting Online Payments Using Weighing Bowl Goes Viral

Desi Jugaad is something that Indians should be proud of, no matter what. After all, it exemplifies our innate ability to engage our inventive minds in utilising resources creatively and efficiently. Indeed, Desi Jugaad is an integral part of daily life, especially for Indian mothers who seamlessly incorporate this approach. A striking illustration of this occurred when an Indian vegetable vendor opted to accept online payments, still an uncommon practice in India, but with an unexpected twist. The QR code for UPI payment was fixed on the underside of the weighing bowl. Can you believe it?

Who would’ve thought that the flat surface of the bowl would offer the ideal placement for the QR code, with no additional cost? It’s no surprise that this innovation rapidly spread across social media platforms, garnering widespread attention.

In an Instagram reel shared by @maharashtra.farmer, a woman selling an assortment of vegetables was observed packing peanuts (mungfali) for a customer. Just as the individual behind the camera requested an online payment, the lady rotated the bowl resting on the weighing scale. And there it was – the QR code! This unique occurrence leaves one wondering, “Where else but in India?"

In no time, the video went viral, circulating widely across diverse social media channels. While the original creator of the video couldn’t be traced, the repost by @maharashtra.farmer drew an abundance of comments from intrigued viewers.

“Aunty rock, customer shock," quipped a user. “This Jugaad should not go out of the country," remarked another. A third user humourously chimed in, “It’s good that aunty doesn’t own a slipper shop otherwise you can think…left leg ready with scanner."

Since being shared, the reel has amassed a staggering 12 million views, accompanied by 1.3 million likes on the popular photo-sharing platform.