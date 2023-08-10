'Vegetarian Only' Poster At IIT Bombay Canteen Sparks Outrage, College Responds

An image which has surfaced from the canteen of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, has sparked massive outrage among people. A set of students from the institute have opposed the alleged segregation in one of the hostel canteens. It is completely based on the food preferences. According to the image, which is circulating on Twitter, a separate place is designated to vegetarian students where non-vegetarians are not allowed. “Vegetarians only are allowed to sit here,” read the poster which had been stuck in the canteen. The image has angered people on social media.

“These notices stuck at premier institutes like @iitbombay is a sad state for the country and society. If the educational institute becomes the enabler of discrimination based on people’s food choices, it’s our duty to fight and resist such acts,” wrote Twitter page ‘Right to Food’, which shared the image.

Many students took to the micro blogging site and complained that it was humiliating. Here, have a look for yourself:

According to a report by The Indian Express, the general secretary of the hostel in an email to all the residents has clarified that this is all a misunderstanding. He claimed that there is no designated separate sitting space for vegetarian students. Acknowledging that such instances have been brought to notice, the email states, “we have received reports of individuals forcefully designating certain areas of the mess as ‘Jain sitting space’ and removing individuals who bring non-vegetarian food to sit in those areas.”

The college further mentioned that such behaviour is ‘unacceptable’ as it goes against the values of mutual respect and tolerance. “No student has the right to remove another student from any area of the mess on the grounds that it is reserved for a particular community,” it claimed.