Home » Viral » Venice's Grand Canal Veiled in Mystery as Eerie Green Patch Appears
1-MIN READ

Venice's Grand Canal Veiled in Mystery as Eerie Green Patch Appears

Published By: Rohit

Associated Press

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 04:49 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

A bright patch of green is seen in the Grand Canal along an embankment lined with restaurants, in Venice, Italy, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo)

A bright patch of green is seen in the Grand Canal along an embankment lined with restaurants, in Venice, Italy, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo)

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge

Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge.

The patch was reported by residents.

    Images on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.

    Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible. Environmental authorities were also testing the water.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
