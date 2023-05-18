Veteran Tamil Actress Vijayalakshmi Dies Aged 70

Veteran actress Vijayalakshmi, who made a name for herself playing the character in Tamil TV shows passed away due to health issues on May 16. She was 70 years old. According to news sources, the actress was checked into a private hospital in Chennai, where she has since been receiving treatment before going back home. On Monday, the actress breathed her last. Although no one from the family has disclosed the reason for her death, certain accounts indicate she had kidney problems. However, some of her relatives said that she fell into the hospital and suffered an injury to her head, complicating things further.

After Vijayalakshmi passed away, many of her fans have expressed their sorrow. A few actors have also expressed their condolences to her family. Veena Venkatesh, who has shared screen space with her in numerous television series, uploaded a snapshot of the two of them and wrote, “Miss u princess, I used to call Vijayalakshmi ma like that….she was a darling to all…her daughter Kiran took care of her like a mother…. sorry for your loss dear…we all are there for you. may her soul rest in peace."

top videos

The actress played a role in the first season of the popular television series Bharathi Kannamma. In the series, Vijayalakshmi played the grandmother Kannamma. She also had a part in Saravanan Meenatchi. The actress appeared in films starring Kamal and Rajini in the 1980s in minor supporting roles. She also had a significant role in the movie Oru Oodhappu Kan Simittygirathu, which also starred Sujatha and Kamal Haasan. She has appeared in more than ten films that have had theatrical releases. The senior actress reportedly was focused on doing supporting roles in television serials at the point of her death.