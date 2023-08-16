What Goes Behind The Baking of Barbie Dolls? This Viral Video Has The Answer

For kids, a doll isn’t just a toy – it’s like a friend that lets them imagine and feel things. From dressing them up to styling their hair, these dolls hold a special place in children’s hearts. However, have you ever paused to consider the intricate process behind designing these dolls? A viral video has unveiled the complete process of how a doll is actually made.

The video opens to show a liquid being poured into moulds to create the faces and bodies of the dolls. Once shaped, their faces get a detailed finish, and their lips are carefully painted. Next, the dolls’ heads are sewn with green hair using a machine, and their bodies are given a shape before being dressed in clothes. The remaining steps in the process depict how the finished dolls are put together and finally packaged. The clip was shared on Instagram by a user named Alif Middya, who captioned it as, “Barbie Dolls making in factory…"

Watch the complete doll-making process right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alif Middya | Kolkata 🇮🇳 (@kolkatareviewstar)

Internet users have shared a range of reactions in the comments section. Some argued that these dolls weren’t authentic Barbie products but rather inexpensive imitations, while others were genuinely amazed by the manufacturing process.

An Instagram user stated, “That’s not Barbie… heck that’s not even CLOSE to Barbie land. Don’t know who that chick is but she doesn’t even go here."

Another person requested to add more hair to the doll, saying, “Please add more hair, I got depressed playing with a bald doll, 25 years old and it still made without hair."

“These are the cheap little dolls from the dollar store lol it’s really cool, the way they’re made," wrote a user.

“Somehow this place looks more sanitary and hygienic than where they make food," read a reply.

A person wrote, “Very cool to see the production, despite being low-cost dolls. It saddens me to see mouth painted with a single brush and hair being done as economically as possible.”

This video, posted on August 11, has rapidly gained traction online, amassing an impressive 37.4 million views and 1.6 million likes to date.