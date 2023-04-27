Video Of Actress Turning Into Spider In Desi Serial Is Absolute Cringe

Just when we thought we have seen it all, our Hindi TV serials have managed to outdo themselves. In the latest viral clip, an actress transforms into a giant spider and unleashes her inner ‘Spider-Woman’ by shooting webs from her hand. We’re not sure what’s more impressive, the special effects or the creativity of the makers. All we know is, this is the kind of content that truly pushes the boundaries of imagination, maybe just too much. The clip shared by an Instagram user featured a scene from a Hindi serial where the character transforms into a giant spider and shoots webs from her hand. Looks like the job of ‘Spiderman’ is under threat. Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland’s versions of Peter Parker are seen crying at the end of the clip.

The overlay text featured in the video reads “Spiderman ka career gaya," (Spiderman’s career is over).

The video has staked up over 4 million views along with a barrage of comments from social media users. While some viewers were confused, others couldn’t help but cringe at the bizarre scene.

As expected, the comment section was flooded with hilarious reactions of people as they couldn’t believe what they were seeing. From mocking the special effects to making fun of the storyline, everyone had something to say about this clip.

One user teased, “Makdi mahila" (spider woman), while another joked, “Now Spider will never come home." One user couldn’t help but notice the poor special effects, writing, “When you use notepad for making VFX." Another user thought “Thanos was needed immediately” to end this misery. Meanwhile, a Sorcerer Supreme’s fan suggested that “Doctor Strange needs to open one more portal to eliminate writer of this TV serial.”

One user had an amusing response to the clip, which only featured Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland’s versions of Spider-man. The user speculated about what Andrew Garfield would have felt after watching this weird video, as he wasn’t featured in it.

“Lagta hai Andrew ko toh heart attack hi aa gaya ye dekh ke, tabhi reel mein nahi hai,” (It seems Andrew might have had a heart attack seeing this, that’s why he is not in the reel), the user wrote.

