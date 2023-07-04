Video Of ASMR Glass Bottles Careening Down Stairs Viral

Every day, various bizarre videos end up ruling social media piquing everyone’s interest. These clips garner the attention of the masses and soon become viral. Currently, the internet is absolutely in love with an ASMR video where various glass bottles are careening down a flight of marble stairs. It may seem strange at first but is oddly satisfying to watch. You may feel hooked to the video. ASMR is the term for the sensation people get when they watch stimulating videos or take part in other activities.

An Instagram video is quickly gaining a lot of traction online after a user can be seen pushing off various glass bottles filled with different things falling down the marble steps. In some cases, the glass containers break and spill out their content, while at other times, the glass bottles do not break at all.

As the video begins, we can see the first bottle filled with colourful glass marbles that shatter as soon as it hits the second step. The second bottle too breaks at the second stair. However, the third bottle, probably of alcohol, makes it down quite dramatically, but goes down on its side, mid-way bouncing a little and flipping itself over, until finally breaking into pieces. There were a few bottles that made their way to the bottom unscathed but had liquid and froth spilling out after the lids came undone. But, to us, the winner was the small glass container that rolled down and was completely intact.

The comment section was completely engrossed and captivated by the video. One user wrote, “The third pot (the bottle of white wine) deserves a recount as it proved to be a strong competitor but was damaged along the way. It had potential!” Meanwhile, another person took a dig at the content creator for wasting food and produce and commented, “It’s not like humans already waste more than their share, let’s make people addicted to waste videos cool.”

