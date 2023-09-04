Video Of Belgian Man Learning Dance Steps From Indians Is Too Cool To Miss

Indian music and dance have captivated audiences worldwide with lively rhythms and unique styles. What’s particularly fascinating is how this appeal transcends India’s borders, with people from diverse cultures expressing their interest in learning Indian dance forms and grooving to the infectious beats of Indian songs. A shining example of this cross-cultural connection is a digital creator hailing from Belgium, who has been spreading joy globally by reaching out to Indians and asking them to teach him their dance steps.

In a heartwarming video that has taken the internet by storm, this Belgian creator embarks on a journey of learning dance moves from various individuals, wholeheartedly joining them in dancing to the energetic tunes of Indian music. Ed People, as he is known, expressed his deep appreciation for “Indian dances" in an Instagram post while sharing this viral video. The clip starts with Ed approaching a woman to learn her favorite dance moves, and soon they are both grooving together to the lively beats of 52 Gaj Ka Daman, creating a heartwarming spectacle that has won the hearts of people from around the world.

He proceeds to learn the Tum Tum dance from another woman and masters the steps for Patli Kamariya from a group, effortlessly recreating the viral moves. He also engages in a dance session for Tu Meri with a woman and receives dance instructions from a group of kids for Ra Ra Rakkamma.

As the video goes on, Ed People joyfully dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya with two women and Nati with a man. Finally, he wraps up the video with his performance of Thudakam Mangalyam alongside another woman.

Take a look at the digital creator’s captivating dance moves with strangers below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed People (@ed.people)

Social media users who loved the clip by Ed People shared their positive reactions in the comments section.

A user humorously said, “How could someone say NO to the face he makes after saying can you teach me your favourite dance move?"

Another individual added, “Now you can apply for Indian citizenship after dancing on 52 Gaj Ka Daman."

One of the Instagram users added, “I love the enthusiasm he puts into every dance he learns. May your journey continue to be a path derived from the Most High"

“I love your videos seriously. They bring people joy, all around the world they can share what they love, it’s so positive and refreshing," read a comment.

Ed People shared this video on August 28, and since then, it has gained over 2 million views.