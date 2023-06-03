Video Of Bizarre Beer Yoga In Denmark Goes Viral, Internet Can't Keep Calm

The importance of yoga is advocated around the world every day. While yoga’s place of origin is considered to be India, the exercise is now popular across the world and people have come up with their variations of it now. A video of Denmark’s Beer Yoga has surfaced on the internet and users can’t keep calm as it is far from the original definition of the spiritual exercise.

VIDEO: Around 100 people gather to perform yoga by the Copenhagen harbour - cans of crisp, cold, refreshing beer in hand. The booze-fuelled class has been open for four years, and appears popular with its practitioners. pic.twitter.com/zM2kAlM9jg— AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 2, 2023

AFP News Agency shared a video of Beer Yoga from their official Twitter account and wrote – “VIDEO: Around 100 people gather to perform yoga by the Copenhagen harbour - cans of crisp, cold, refreshing beer in hand. The booze-fuelled class has been open for four years and appears popular with its practitioners.”

The video shows several people performing yoga in the open with each holding a beer can. The instructors want people to have fun and use beer cans as a way to both relax and learn to balance their bodies to not spill the cans. Around 100 people reportedly come to each session and the event has been happening for four years now.

The video went viral on the social media platform with more than 83,000 views. Several users laughed in the comment section, but others were infuriated as yoga is considered an important component of Indian culture. It is more than exercise, a way to connect to god and become more spiritual in life.

What have u done to our yoga 😂😂😂Even we have not done so much variety in italian pizza— XAVA (@XAVA01774547) June 2, 2023

A user wrote, “What have u done to our yoga? Even we have not done so much variety in Italian pizza.”

Anything goes.Why don’t they go to Church as well with a can of beer in hand.— Rohit Lal (@rohit_l) June 2, 2023

Another user commented, “Anything goes. Why don’t they go to Church as well with a can of beer in hand.”

As they say….“White people ruin everything”— the exDem and exRepub 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@joysamcyborg) June 2, 2023

A third user expressed, “As they say…. “White people ruin everything.”

According to Navbharat Times, Beer yoga first became popular in Germany. Subsequently, this practice began to gain popularity in Australia and America as well. Nevertheless, Indian yoga experts do not view it favourably in terms of cultural significance, as yoga is deeply rooted in India’s ancient civilization, with its own distinct set of principles. Consequently, incorporating trends such as beer yoga risks diluting the essence of traditional Indian yoga.