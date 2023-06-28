Video Of Boys Playing Cricket In Rain Is The Best Thing On Internet Today

Monsoon is knocking on our doors already. As much as we would like to romanticise it by thinking about dancing in the rain and sleeping to the sound of thunder, the reality is slightly different. Where there is water and mud, there is going to be a bit of a mess. How you handle that mess is going to decide how monsoon feels for you. A video circulating around Twitter is showing how boys handle the season of rain. According to them, it is vastly different from how girls react to it. In the clip, a group of boys can be seen playing cricket on the flooded street. It already looks fun in itself. But the batsman of the group is taking it to a whole new level. He has taken the aid of roller skates to make the playtime extra fun.

It certainly looks fun for others too who are barefoot and playing around as the rain pours down on them. The tweet remarked on how boys can have the time of their lives even amidst such weather conditions. And it is clearly visible that they are enjoying what they were doing.

Girls: Chhi naali se paani raste par aa raha kitna kichad hai baarish me bahar niklna bandMeanwhile boys : pic.twitter.com/dNo0zQhtZl — Meme Farmer (@craziestlazy) June 27, 2023

Social media users could not help but agree that boys did seem to enjoy playing cricket during rain. Some remarked that it was like a dream. “Boys and their love for cricket,” a Twitter user wrote.

Boys 🤝 Their love for cricket❤️— Subh ♡ (@subh___07) June 27, 2023

Another user tweeted, “Dream.”

“Mast (Amazing),” a tweet read.

Mast 🤣— BabaYega (@babaYega004) June 27, 2023

In case you are looking to make your own dreams of playing around in the rain a reality, the season is here for it. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in several parts of the country. This includes West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. From June 27 to 29, Himachal Pradesh will experience rainfall and East Uttar Pradesh will get some showers from June 29 to July 1. East Rajasthan is likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 29 and 30. On June 28 to 30, Uttarakhand may also experience the same.

IMD also predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh for the next few days.