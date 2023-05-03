Video of Chris Pratt Trying to Hold His Wife's Hand is The Most Wholesome Thing You'll See Today

An old video of Chris Pratt has gone viral and it will surely make your day. In the video, the American actor can be seen trying to hold his wife’s hand while crossing the road. Seems like an easy task, right? But not so much. The actor’s wife is carrying a jacket on top of her orange dress making it difficult for him to locate the hand. He can be seen juggling through the jacket sleeve till he finally gets the hold of it. Adorable, isn’t it?

The video surfaced last year and has been one of many people’s favourite till date. It went viral again after Twitter page ‘Videos You Scroll Internet For’ put it up. “Chris pratt trying to hold his wife’s hand," the page wrote with a laughing emoji. Have a look for yourself:

Chris pratt trying to hold his wife's hand 😂 pic.twitter.com/xhRicIAhYl— Videos You Scroll Internet For (@ScrollVideos) May 3, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 16K views. Many can be seen leaving laughing emojis in the comment section.

haha this is so me https://t.co/4tJ5PP6KZy— Mecdi (@DikmenMec) May 3, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, the actor was slammed after the trailer of Mario was launched. Chris brought Mario back to life with Super Mario Bros. Film. Just as the trailer was launched, many took to Twitter and expressed their opinion about casting Pratt as Mario. There were many who have said that the actor is just talking like himself and there is no Italian touch. A lot of concerns have been raised about Chris giving voice of Mario. Many people can also be seen sharing memes.

