1-MIN READ

Video of Couple Bathing While Riding Scooter in Maha's Ulhasnagar Goes Viral, Police Case Registered

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 22:49 IST

Thane, India

The incident took place on May 17 at a busy junction, an official said. (Image: screengrab from a viral video)

An Ulhasnagar police station official said a case has been registered against the man and woman who feature in the video

A video showing a couple bathing while riding on a scooter in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district went viral on social media on Thursday, prompting a Twitter user to tag top police officials seeking registration of a case for such "nonsense in the name of entertainment", an official said.

The incident took place on May 17 at a busy junction, he said.

After We Deserve Better Govt. @ its Aam Aadmi took to Twitter to complain about the incident, Thane police said the matter has been forwarded to the local traffic police for further action.

"This is Ulhasnagar, is such nonsense allowed in name of entertainment? This happened on busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal. Request to take strict action including deletion of social media contents to avoid others doing more nonsense in public," We Deserve Better Govt. @ its Aam Aadmi tweeted.

It also tagged the Maharashtra Director General of Police.

    An Ulhasnagar police station official said a case has been registered against the man and woman who feature in the video.

    Incidentally, Ulhasnagar and several other parts of Thane district are seeing temperatures hovering close to 40 degrees Celsius over the past few days.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Arpita Raj
    Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
    first published:May 18, 2023, 22:49 IST
    last updated:May 18, 2023, 22:49 IST