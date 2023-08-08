Video Of Dog Keeping Up With Elderly Man's Pace Is Too Cute To Miss

There’s an undeniable truth in the saying that dogs hold the title of being a man’s best friend. They are your constant companions, never failing to show how much they love you. If you are a dog parent or a dog lover, you must have noticed how easily these furry beings put their trust in you. From being at your side to making an effort to snuggle when you are upset, dogs are your fiercest protectors. Walking in a similar vein, a video of a pet dog matching the slow pace of its elderly owner just to walk alongside him will surely melt your heart.

The now-viral video was dropped on Twitter on August 6 and has been gaining traction on the platform ever since. Besides the dog’s evident affection towards its owner, the canine also indirectly teaches us the lesson of being patient with the elderly. “Patient Dog Walks Extremely Slowly With Elderly Owner,” read the tweet.

Patient Dog Walks Extremely Slowly With Elderly Owner pic.twitter.com/WwGfenxWnY— Animals Being Bros (@AnimalBeingBro5) August 6, 2023

The video captures an old man with a hunched back taking a walk with his pet dog, a Dachshund, on the sidewalk. The man, due to his old age-related problems can be seen walking at an incredibly slow pace with a stick in his hand for support. The well-trained dog, aware of its owner’s age-bound conditions displays no signs of hurry or mischief. When the man takes a few measured and slow steps, the Dachshund follows the same. It walks a little and waits for its owner patiently to keep up with him, never once leaving his side or trying to break free from the leash.

Twitterati was quick to react to the video in the comments, lauding the dog’s patience and sheer adoration for its aged owner. “This clip shows love, patience, and loyalty in one glimpse,” noted one user. “Very patient…good boy lol,” another one. “And that little pup my friends, is probably the only reason this man is still on two feet,” a comment read.

This clip shows love, patience, and loyalty in one glimpse…— Cass (@cassinnk) August 6, 2023

very patient…good boy lol 🐕— John Patrick (@johnp336) August 7, 2023

And that little pup my friends, is probably the only reason this man is still on two feet. ❤️❤️— kp (@k123p1960) August 7, 2023

We don't deserve them.— Mário Loureiro (@PaulLoureiro) August 7, 2023

So far, the video has garnered more than 1 million views on Twitter. What are your thoughts on this amazing bond between the dog and the elderly man?