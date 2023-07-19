Video Of Dog Waiting All Night For Owner's Return After Her Death Will Remind You Of Hachiko

Man and his dog have an age-old bond. Nothing compares to the endless loyalty and unbreakable relationship that exists between a dog and its owner. Hundreds of heart-warming videos and stories have shown the incredible love that a dog and a man carry for each other. One such story is making rounds on social media where a loyal dog could be seen waiting for its owner on a bridge after the woman (owner), dies by suicide by jumping into the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district. This heartbreaking video will remind fans of the Japanese dog Hachiko who waited for its owner for 9 long years to return after his death.

According to reports, on Sunday night (July 16), a 22-year-old woman jumped off the Yanam-Yedurlanka bridge, leaving her slippers behind. Her loyal dog waited all night near the owner’s footwear, staring out at the gushing river. A heartbreaking video of the dog sitting on the pavement waiting for his master to return has gone viral on social media.

The videos were shared on Twitter by user @SriLakshmi_10. “After a woman died by suicide jumping into the Godavari river between Yanam-Yedurlanka bridge at pillar no 8 on Sunday night, her pet dog kept waiting all night near the owner’s footwear. Locals found the pet barking & informed the police. Follow @NewsMeter_In @CoreenaSuares2,” the tweet read.

Check the clips here:

In the videos, the dog can be seen moving frantically along the bridge, looking down at the river. After waiting for some time, it comes back and sits near the footwear of its owner- thinking she would return anytime. The woman, who died by suicide, has been identified as Mandangi Kanchana and is a resident of Yanam Ferry Road.

Reports state that on Sunday evening, a large number of people visited the area to enjoy the sunset. The woman who was walking with her dog suddenly jumped into the river. Locals noticed the dog continuously barking at the location and called the police. After people raised an alarm, fishermen in a boat tried to save the woman, but she was washed away by the strong currents. Soon after the police arrived, they began searching for the woman’s body.

Locals at the spot stated that the dog reportedly waited for its owner the whole night and slept there. In the morning, the woman’s mother came and took the dog home.