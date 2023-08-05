CHANGE LANGUAGE
Video Of Elderly Couple Walking Hand-In-Hand After Watching Barbie Will Melt Your Heart
2-MIN READ

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 14:25 IST

Delhi, India

The couple came to watch Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. (Credits: Instagram)

Touched by the scene, the person who recorded the video wrote, "Can't not cry after watching Barbie and then seeing this."

The buzz surrounding Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has taken the world by storm, captivating audiences of all ages. The film has been receiving widespread acclaim, drawing people to theatres in droves to experience its magic. Amidst this excitement, a touching video has surfaced online. The heartwarming clip showcases an elderly couple walking out of the Barbie movie screening after the movie ends.

Shared initially on TikTok, the video quickly made its way onto Youtube and Twitter, where it gained momentum. The video portrays an elderly couple, hand in hand, making their way out of the movie hall after watching the film. Touched by the scene, the video’s creator added a caption that read, “Can’t not cry after watching Barbie and then seeing this."

Watch the wholesome video here:

This is not the only one among the numerous Barbie-related photos and videos going viral. Twitter had witnessed a different but equally heartwarming moment a few days before the movie was released.

A woman named Katie Pennick’s thread of tweets went viral after she shared pictures of her wheelchair, which bears a striking resemblance to the one that Barbie, the popular doll, uses.

She had titled her thread, “A Detailed Comparison: Barbie’s Wheelchair vs. My Personal Wheelchair." In her detailed comparison, Katie brought attention to the materials used in Barbie’s self-propelled manual wheelchair, noting its lightweight plastic construction that allows for easy pushing but lacks the durability she desires. Furthermore, Katie delved into the wheel sizes, expressing admiration for Barbie’s larger wheels, which enhance the efficiency of self-propelling.

Barbie, inspired by the iconic Mattel doll, presents a real-life portrayal of the Barbie universe. This realm is a blend of pink and flawlessness, where the inhabitants, who are various Barbies, blissfully remain unaware of the challenges of reality. As Robbie’s portrayal of the stereotypical Barbie begins to waver in its beliefs, her contemplation of mortality initiates a domino effect among her numerous companions in Barbie Land.

The Barbie movie, which was released on July 21, continues to make waves. Featuring an all-star cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, and Emma Mackey, the film has garnered rave reviews for its creative storytelling and stellar performances.

first published:August 05, 2023, 14:25 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 14:25 IST