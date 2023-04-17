Video Of Friends Lifting Groom In The Air With The Horse Leaves Internet Stunned

In the era of the internet, several videos and pictures often take social media by storm. There have been many wedding videos that have created a stir on the internet in the past. However, this time, a video of a groom amazed the viewers. In the viral clip, the groom can be seen sitting on a horse but what makes it more intriguing is that along with the man, even the horse is lifted in the air. The video is now trending on social media.

The video was posted on March 20 from the Instagram handle (ravirajsinh_rajput_0007). In this clip, one can see the boys lifting the groom along with the horse. His friends gathered around him to hoist the cot and the horse up in the air. After lifting him upwards, they begin to circle him. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gujarat Discovery92 યુટ્યુબ ચેનલ (@ravirajsinh_rajput_0007)

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “This is an example that a man can go to any extent." Another user wrote, “If the horse had strayed, he would have had to pay for it." A third user commented, “Where do such people come from”. One user also added, “It takes courage to do this."

So far, the video has garnered over 1 million views and is still counting more.

This is not the first time, people often get to see trending videos that make a huge noise on social media. Some time back, a video of a bride overwhelmed by her best friend’s surprise dance performance at a wedding intrigued the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naughty Family (@_naughtyfamily)

Similarly, a video of a groom wearing traditional Indian garb had no idea that his friends had planned the ideal joke for him. The moment the groom attempted to garland the bride, a loud explosion filled the air, and he panicked for a minute. From the video, he seemed to be confused with the noise and his family members and wedding guests could be seen giggling in the footage.

