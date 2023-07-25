Video Of Heated Altercation Between Bus Conductor and Passenger In Bengaluru Goes Viral

A video of a heated altercation between a bus conductor and a passenger in Bengaluru is doing rounds on social media platforms. The video showcased a tense confrontation as the conductor demands the passenger to purchase a ticket before boarding the bus. The situation escalated as the conductor insisted that the passenger must buy a ticket to travel. It remains unclear from the video whether the passenger was attempting to evade the fare or genuinely faced some difficulties in purchasing the ticket. Later, things led to a physical altercation, with both the conductor and the passenger engaging in a heated tussle. Two woman passengers on the bus tried to stop the fight but were unsuccessful. Many people standing outside of the bus watched in shock and disbelief as the scene unfolded.

Watch the video here:

Kalesh b/w a Guy and Bus Conductor in Bangalore over conductor asked him to buy ticket and travelpic.twitter.com/fTA2AoNHrw— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 24, 2023

Soon after the video surfaced online, some viewers condemned the aggression displayed by both parties, emphasizing the importance of maintaining civility and respect in public spaces. Others sympathized with the conductor, supporting the idea that passengers should abide by the rules and regulations set by public transport authorities.

Reacting to the post, a Twitter user wrote, “For everyone who doesn’t know Kannada the boy was trying to travel free of cost in a government bus when conductor went to ask for ticket fare this Kalesh happened. Now judge as much as you want."

“Bhai even though I am from Bangalore people need to have some ethics and common sense when using public transport nothing comes for free need to pay a price for everything. The bus driver and the conductor are doing their job and giving us a service people need to offer gratitude," a person commented.

Bhai even I am from Bangalore people need to have some ethics n common sense when using public transport nothing comes for free need to pay a price for everything. The bus driver n conductor r doing there job n giving us a service people need to offer gratitude 🙏— Äñjã@n Ganachari (@Anjaan0912) July 24, 2023

“Literally Me and my brother in childhood fighting for the tv remote," a user wrote bringing up a hilarious reference for the fight.

Shared on Twitter, the clip garnered over 1 million views.

A significant portion of the internet expressed concern about the underlying issues that led to such a confrontation. Many highlighted the need for improved systems to facilitate easier ticket purchasing, ensuring smoother experiences for commuters and conductors alike.

While authorities have a vital role to play in improving public transport, it is equally essential for passengers to cooperate and follow the rules. Commuters should recognize that ticket fares contribute to the maintenance and improvement of the transport system, and paying for tickets ensures better services in the long run.