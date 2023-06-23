Video Of Injured Boy Selling Keychains At Traffic Signal Leaves Internet Heartbroken

The sight of children, who should be attending school, being compelled to work on the streets to support themselves and their families is truly disheartening. A recent video capturing the harsh reality of a young boy selling keychains at a traffic signal in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has gone viral, stirring emotions among viewers.

The video, shared by an Instagram user, shows the boy seen sitting on the footpath, collecting keychains to sell to passing vehicles at the traffic signal. What adds to the poignancy of the situation is the boy’s visible injury to his right foot, which he has wrapped in cloth and plastic to protect it from further harm. This heartrending portrayal sheds light on the plight faced by many children forced into labour at a tender age.

The emotional impact of the video resonated deeply with social media users, evoking a strong response and a genuine outpouring of concern. Many suggested that the boy should receive medical treatment for his injured foot, while others expressed a strong desire to help him in any way they could.

A user sharing their personal experience wrote, “I’ve seen this little guy at Swastik crossroads. If nothing more I at least share a smile with them everyday.”

Another admired the boy’s strength, stating, “He still chose to fight back against destiny instead of begging.”

Expressing deep empathy, a user wrote, “These scenes terribly affect the heart. At an early age when he should be receiving love and care and living in his innocence, he is instead going through pain and witnessing the cruellest reality of life.”

Another wished for the boy’s well-being, “God bless this kid with everything he wishes for.”

One more user wishing to help the little boy wrote, “You know In real life I cannot stand a sight like this. I would just open my wallet and give what I have. Sights like this always make me think I am nobody. I am nobody because the glory I find in the responsibility I take in my life is nothing compared to these little innocent boys who take at most responsibility of their own life at such a young age."

The clip has amassed over 8 lakh views.