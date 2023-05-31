Video Of Japan’s ‘Mathematical’ Crowd Management Strategy Viral Again

If we talk about the most developed Asian country in the world, the first name that pops up in our minds is Japan. From well-maintained roads, technologically advanced products, and futuristic modes of transport, Japan is way ahead of its time. Japan is also known to apply mathematical strategies in their day-to-day lives. If you don’t agree, then you have to watch this viral video of Japan’s method of crowd management. Contrary to countries like India where people are forced to face heavy traffic with bustling crowds, Japan has found a unique way to solve the problem.

The viral video was originally tweeted by a user named Mehdi Moussaid in 2020. It was re-tweeted on May 29, this year by another Twitterati. “The extremely mathematical approach used in Japan to manage and control the crowd,” reads the tweet of the video. It effectively captures a time-lapse video of the Tokyo Comic Market which witnesses the arrival of over 500k people.

The extremely mathematical approach used in Japan to manage and control the crowd

As per the Japanese crowd management method, the visitors in the market are put in groups of 7 columns. The moment one column advances, the space becomes replaced by another group of people. This process continues repeatedly until there are no visitors left. The video is a perfect depiction of how crowds can be managed with newer strategies. The people huddled together in groups appear to be like moving black lines from the perspective of a viewer.

Another interesting aspect of the video is that the people are abiding by this rule every day without complaint. They are standing in queues, waiting for one column to release, before replacing the spot. The viral visual clip earned multiple reactions from the Internet population. While some lauded the strategy, others shared that some countries couldn’t follow the rule.

“This also requires people to be willing to follow instructions,” pointed out one user. “By far, the most disciplined nation,” commented an impressed Twitterati. Another user noted, “That would never be possible in the US.”

So far, the video has collected more than 3 million views on Twitter and counting. What are your thoughts on this Japanese crowd control policy?