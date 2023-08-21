Video of Jelly Fruits Being Made Artificially Goes Viral; Internet Warns, 'Stop Eating Plastic'

Recall the times when we would purchase those jelly fruits from stores, and how we’d revel in sucking on them until the last drop of juice was gone from those plastic pouches shaped like fruits. Our delight in these treats extended from childhood into the present, even during the rise of the TikTok trend when people filmed themselves piercing the plastic covering with their teeth to partake in the trend. But did you ever pause to consider how these gelatinous delights are actually made? The truth might not be as pleasing as you think as depicted in the now-viral video.

In a video shared on Instagram by @reelsyemegim, the process began with the plastic casings being filled with artificially coloured and flavoured liquid. This particular instance showcased a vivid orange liquid being carefully poured into the casings suspended within a machine.

Once filled, they were subjected to another phase of processing, sealing the plastic cases from their upper ends. These artificially crafted jelly fruits then underwent a cleansing bath in water, emerging from it as the finished products, ready for retail.

Since being shared, the video amassed over 5.6 million views and over 100K likes. However, the reaction it provoked was far from celebratory. Internet users began to perceive the peril associated with consuming such products. One user wryly remarked, “Poison in plastic bottles, kids friendlyAnother expressed concern over the appearance, stating, “Looks so dirty A third individual pointed out, “Plastic drinks like this imaging they getting ship in the heat," The fourth commentator exclaimed, “Tastes like microplastic."

Earlier, a video detailing the production of chocolate ice cream using an excessive amount of oil left Desi users feeling ‘disheartened’. The video showcased vanilla ice cream cones being submerged in a vat of thick chocolate, surprisingly enriched with a significant quantity of oil, which dominated an astonishing three-quarters of the vessel’s content.

Such videos serve as a wake-up call, nudging online users to recognise the ‘synthetic’ reality lurking within the market!