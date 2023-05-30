Video Of Kid Riding A Moped At High Speed With Grandmother Sitting Behind Him Viral

Road accidents are too common these days. While sometimes it’s because of uncalled-for and dangerous circumstances, other accidents happen due to the negligence of traffic rules. Underage driving is also one of the prime causes of road accidents, but people hardly learn from them. A video of a child riding a bike with her grandmother behind her has surfaced on Instagram.

The video showed the kid riding a moped with his grandmother sitting behind him. The footage was recorded by someone riding parallel to them. While the video seems funny at first, it is problematic to allow a child to ride a moped at such high speeds without a helmet. Moreover, the old lady sitting behind is also unaware of the dangerous situation she has put herself in.

The video seems to be from a locality where there are no traffic lights or police or cameras to spot and penalise them. It ends with the kid zooming past the car the cameraman was in.

The footage was posted on December 11, 2022, and received more than 1.24 crore views and over 7.36 lakh likes. People in the comments section discussed if it was right for the child to ride the two-wheeler.

A user commented – “Are you seeing the love of a man towards his grandmother? Otherwise, where do you find such grandchildren in today’s era?”

Another user wrote – “Looking at the hair of this child, it seems that he has sent it to someone before.”

A third user commented – “Grandma’s soul has stayed behind, go a little slow brother.”

Several others took it as a joke and laughed it off, but some others were also concerned if the child and grandmother reached home safely. A lot of similar videos go viral on the internet every day warranting us about the dangerous things people resort to doing for fame. While they do succeed in their goal of achieving views and likes, the question that arises is if it is worth putting one’s life at risk.