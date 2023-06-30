Video of Kolkata Street Vendor Selling 'Alcohol Kebab' Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

In a fascinating fusion of flavours, a culinary establishment in Kolkata has introduced a captivating twist to the classic chicken kebab. This eatery, called ‘Oh My Kebab!!!’, has combined the realms of spirits and skewers by creating alcohol-infused kebabs, igniting a frenzy on social media and captivating food enthusiasts far and wide. A viral video showcasing the preparation process has further amplified the buzz surrounding this unique concept. However, as with any culinary innovation, not everyone has been left entirely satisfied.

Twitter user, @Aakar__Patel, shared a video showcasing the intriguing cooking process and the incorporation of alcohol. In the clip, the cook can be seen using ‘Old Monk’ rum as a key ingredient. Throughout the cooking process, the alcohol is poured at various stages, infusing the kebabs with its distinct flavours. The chicken pieces are meticulously marinated with a combination of spices and ‘Old Monk’ rum, ensuring a harmonious blend of taste and aroma. As the kebabs are roasted on skewers, additional drizzles of ‘Old Monk’ rum are added.

Lastly, the rum-infused kebabs are presented in clay pots, accompanied by a side of green chutney and a final touch of ‘Old Monk’ rum, which is poured on top to further intensify the taste. According to the poster, each clay pot contains six delectable pieces of alcohol-infused kebabs, with a price tag of ₹220.

Soon, people started flooding the comment section with a range of opinions. One user exclaimed, “Wow, that was yummy looking!" Another user eagerly declared, “I will be there in October," indicating their intention to visit the eatery and try the unique kebabs.

However, not all reactions were positive, as some disappointed users expressed their dissatisfaction. One user commented, “Just like I won’t drink mustard oil, I will also not use Old Monk for mutton marination. Waste of both mutton & Old Monk" Another user playfully remarked, “Guj influence in Kolkata."

Would you give it a try?