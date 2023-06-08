Video Of Lone Buffalo Miraculously Escaping Lionesses Viral; Internet Is Shocked

A video of a buffalo saving his life from lionesses has left people stunned. It shows that the female lions surround the buffalo from all sides and there is no way to escape from their clutches. Still, the animal tries to scare them with its counterattacks and save its life.

The lionesses try to pounce on the buffalo but the animal retaliates and finally finds a space to escape via the river. Once in the water, the buffalo crosses it as fast as it can, often looking behind. Social media users can see that the lionesses are confused and apprehensive to enter the river. They watch the buffalo for some time and finally decided to give up. Take a look at the video:

Kruger National Park Elephant Walk Retreat shared this video on Instagram some time back. In the caption, Antoni Britz, the manager of this account described that Vurhami Pride of Lionesses were spotted at the Ellie Walk area. Britz further wrote that the big cats were attempting to hunt this lone buffalo which gave the guests and staff quite a show. Social media users loved the video and one of them commented that this happens when you stand up for yourself instead of giving up. Another commented, “Survival of the fittest." The video has received over a million views till now.

Manager Britz also had a word with the Facebook page Latest Sightings about this incident. He said, “The lions accepted their defeat and began to drink water. You could almost see the relief on the old buffalo’s face as the lions left the riverbed one by one. Perhaps they too didn’t feel brave enough to cross crocodile-infested water just to get some food."

Twitter account Weird and Terrifying had tweeted an old video that shows a group of lions preparing to feed on a water buffalo. Before they could eat the animal, two lionesses got into a fight and in no time, five of them began to attack each other. The injured buffalo took advantage of this situation, got up from the ground and was seen casually walking away. The animal is finally able to join its group of buffaloes.