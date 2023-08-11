Video Of Man Giving Bath To Cobra Is As Bizarre As It Gets

In the realm of extraordinary interactions between humans and animals, an alarming video has evoked fascination among social media users. The video captures a man gently pouring a mug of water on two cobras, apparently giving them a bath. While even getting close to cobras may be a scary thought, the man seemed to be cool as a cucumber as if it was a daily task. The snakes too did not seem to have any problem with the idea of bathing and remained calm. This unusual act has left many intrigued and baffled.

The video was shared online by an Instagram user named Sintu, an animal rescuer and social worker. Referred as the Cobra caretaker, Sintu has been engaged in a practice that might seem eccentric to most but has become a routine part of his life. His timeline is flooded with posts about his interactions with snakes.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video was posted on the internet, numerous social media users flooded the comment section with their contrasting thoughts. Many reacted with red heart emoticons while others were in disbelief seeing the man’s gesture toward these deadly creatures.

A user wrote, “Look at the back he kept snakes in that big plastic bottle."

Reshared just four days ago, the video has gained traction online. Garnering nearly 30 thousand views since its posting, the video’s viewership continues to rise.

