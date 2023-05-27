Video Of Man Stuck Under Rocks Inside Cave Is The Most Terrifying Thing On Web Today

Adventure sports like rock climbing, sky diving and cave exploring offer an adrenaline rush that some people enjoy but there also is a sense of danger. Recently, a video is going viral of a man exploring caves and the video will leave you feeling claustrophobic. Claustrophobia can be defined as the feeling of anxiety and suffocation when confined in a closed or small space and wanting to get out as soon as possible. It is the fear of small and narrow places. In the video, the man can be seen exploring a cave and what happens next will leave you terrified.

A Twitter handle named Oddly Terrifying, which true to its name, is known for posting spine-chilling videos, recently shared a clip on the micro-blogging site that has left users on the internet with a raised heartbeat. The recording begins with a man in yellow lying flat on his stomach and stuck under huge rocks in a cave. He can be seen holding a camera in his hand as it captures his struggle to crawl out of the tight space. The location of the video is unknown and the worst part is we are left ambiguous as to the fate of the man as the video ends abruptly.

Posting the video, the tweet read, “Who else is getting claustrophobic?” The comment section was full of bewildered users who kept wondering why anyone would do this deliberately. A certain section felt panicky while a few shared their own experiences. Many users wanted to know whether the man succeeded in getting out.

One user tweeted, “There is nothing worse than getting stuck somewhere where you don’t see light and not even a specialized rescuer could get you out there fast.”

Another commented, “Yikes I can sense the panic just watching that. Mega cringe-worthy.”

“Got stuck in a ventilation duct quite a few years ago (only a few minutes) but that was enough”, tweeted a user.

An individual added, “Why would anyone do this? I don’t see the adrenaline rush whatsoever.”

The video was posted on May 26 and has now garnered 495.5K views on Twitter. What are your thoughts about this clip?